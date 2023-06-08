Waste | Finland and most other EU countries threaten to miss their recycling targets

Finland and 17 other EU countries are threatening to miss their recycling targets.

Finland and most other EU countries are at risk of falling short of their recycling targets, the European Commission warned in a statement published on Thursday in the report.

The Commission’s recycling report concerns municipal waste, i.e. waste from households and businesses, as well as packaging waste. Finland and 17 other EU countries threaten to miss their targets in either one or both types of waste.

Finland, Spain, Ireland, Latvia, Portugal, France, Sweden and Estonia are at risk of falling short of their municipal waste target. In 2020, its recycling rate in Finland was 41.6 percent, while the EU’s goal for 2025 is more than 55 percent.

The goal of plastic packaging waste also risks not being realized in Finland. In 2020, the recycling rate was 39.4 percent, while the goal for 2025 is 50 percent.