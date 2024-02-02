Waste, containers for separate collection in Genoa in all schools

Genoa – All 450 schools in Genoa have basic equipment available to be able to carry out separate waste collection: ten bins, of which five for paper and five for plastic. The Municipality and Amiu completed the distribution in recent days, after having revealed the presence of the tools to carry out waste separation in only 227 institutions.

In detail, the project involved 186 nursery schools, 109 primary schools, 66 lower middle schools, 69 upper middle schools and 20 training institutions. In addition to the distribution of the baskets, each institute has a series of information materials available on separate waste collectiondivided into various types depending on the order and level of the schools, as well as the specific recipients: teachers, students and families.

“The supply of all the equipment to carry out separate waste collection to the Genoese schools that were still missing is a great result that will give a notable boost to waste recycling and raise awareness among students and their families of the economic, social and environmental benefits linked to the correct separation of materials intended for recovery”, states the municipal councilor for the environment, Matteo Campora. For the Education Councilor, Marta Brusonithis is “a very important step forward in the educational path of our children to make them responsible citizens who are attentive to the environment. They will be the ones to bring home, where it is missing, the culture of separate waste collection and eco-sustainable behaviour, with enormous benefits for the well-being of the individual, of the entire community and of the entire ecosystem”.