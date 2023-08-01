Waste | Brown ice rose from the drain to the surface of the ground in Helsinki’s Mellunkylä

Sewage overflowed from the sewer to the surface of the ground in Eastern Helsinki. According to HSY, this is a rare, but not particularly dangerous situation.

Mellunkylän residents were in for a relatively unpleasant surprise on Tuesday morning: water containing toilet water flooded the ground at the intersection of Karjatanhuanpolu and Rautapaaidantien. The water left behind a separated, brown, solid material on the surface of the earth.

According to the Environmental Services of the Helsinki Region (HSY), which is responsible for water and waste management, the overflow was caused by a blockage in the site drain. It has been about the pipe, which is the responsibility of the property, not HSY.

Both opening the drain and cleaning the surroundings are the property’s responsibility.

of HSY head of the maintenance unit Arja Johnson says that residents usually notice sewer blockages before dirty water starts bubbling into people’s eyes.

“If the toilet bowl doesn’t work, that’s usually when action is taken,” says Johnsson.

“Yes, it looks like poop,” Johnsson confirms the suspicion arising from the picture.

Individually according to Johnsson, small-scale flooding of the plot sewer does not pose a great risk to the environment or people’s health. Bigger problems only arise if large quantities of waste water get into the environment or waterways.

Cases like the Vartiokylä leak are rarely reported to HSY, not even every month, says Johnsson.