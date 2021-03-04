The Environment and Nature Reserves Authority in Sharjah revealed the allocation of a specialized and field work team that conducted a careful study on the quality and quantity of marine waste in the coasts of the Eastern Region, explaining that plastic materials (strings and paper) are more than marine waste, and lead to the death of sea turtles.

The authority’s president, Hana Saif Al-Suwaidi, stated that the authority has devoted its specialized team to studying the causes of the death of 14 sea turtles in the eastern region during the past period, pointing out that the authority launched a project to track the path of green sea turtles by satellite, to study the path and movement of sea turtles in the Khor reserve Kalba for mangroves, using a “drone” that specializes in monitoring the numbers and locations of sea turtles and their movements.

Al-Suwaidi indicated that the results reached by the specialized team after extensive study of the causes of turtle death were the high percentage of marine pollutants, especially the transparent plastic represented by strings and paper.

She added that the authority focused during the last period on educating fishermen, beachgoers and marine areas, and ship workers, in order to preserve the marine environment and not to throw waste that cause the death of marine organisms.

She pointed out that the authority is working to unify efforts between individuals and institutions to protect the marine environment and its shores from pollution, preserve marine life and educate the public about the great role that oceans play in our daily life, and it is also working hard to implant marine environmental culture in society in order to preserve it.

She stated that the authority seeks to protect the environment, natural reserves, wildlife and its biological diversity, by conducting scientific studies and research, laying down the legal and administrative foundations for pollution control, and developing appropriate policies for environmental awareness and education by publishing awareness publications, implementing programs and launching specialized campaigns in the field of environmental education. And support the principle of sustainable development to preserve the natural environmental resources for future generations.





