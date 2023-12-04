Bee’ah Group, which works in the field of sustainability, revealed the launch of the world’s first commercial station to convert waste into excellent green hydrogen, in cooperation with the British company Chinook Hydrogen, which specializes in waste-to-energy technologies, and Airwater, The Japanese company specializes in businesses related to natural resources and conservation.

The signing ceremony of the joint development agreement was witnessed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, Sharif Al Olama, in the UAE pavilion, within the “COP28” conference, by the CEO of Bee’ah Group, Khaled Al Huraimel, and the CEO and founding partner of “Be’ah.” Chinook Hydrogen”, Rifaat Shalabi, and Chairman and CEO of Airwater, Ismail Shalabi.

This cooperation comes in the wake of the exceptional achievements achieved by the world’s first experimental station for converting waste into excellent green hydrogen, which was recently opened in the British city of Nottingham, within the framework of the tripartite alliance concluded between Bee’ah Group and the companies “Chinook Hydrogen” and “Chinook Hydrogen”. Airwater, as part of the group’s efforts to support the UAE’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The pilot station has achieved great achievements, by adopting an effective practical solution that contributes to the production of excellent green hydrogen from waste without carbon emissions, as the station works to convert various municipal solid waste and non-recyclable plastic and wood waste into green hydrogen cells connected to a Toyota fuel cell unit. », which generates energy from the produced hydrogen, similar to the fuel cell installed in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, such as the Toyota Mirai.