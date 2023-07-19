Waste | A load of fast food waste regularly appears in the middle of the park in Helsinki

On weekends, fast food waste is brought to the waste bins in a sack shop in a park in the center of Helsinki.

Kaisaniemi Park haunted by a serial litterer who leaves the park Kaisaniemilanhti beach in a messy condition. Liikelaitos Stara’s responsible district gardener Sampo Sainio says that the problem has continued for at least a month.

On Mondays, there is always a new load of waste brought in during the weekend in the park.

“I know that someone delivers waste there, but I don’t know who. On Monday, quite a lot of waste was delivered to it next to the dishes,” says Sainio.

According to Sainio, the waste is fast food packaging waste, which also contains food waste. The problem is aggravated by the seagulls that live in the park and spread the garbage left next to the garbage cans around.

“Some of it has been put in the trash, but there is so much of it that it has also been piled up next to their dishes.”

See also Literature Ujuni Ahmed ran away from home as a teenager when community restrictions overwhelmed him - Now he is worried about missing children being taken abroad as punishment According to Sainio, the seagulls spread garbage from next to the waste containers into the environment.

From waste however, it cannot be directly determined where it comes from. According to Sainio, receipts from a restaurant have been found in the trash, and Stara has been in contact with the place in question.

“They denied that they delivered waste. The activity has continued since then, so I can’t say whether it’s this entrepreneur.”

No receipts have been found for the latest batch of waste. According to Sainio, the waste bins are intended for Stara’s use to collect bulk waste and do not include company waste.

“It is their responsibility to handle waste management in another way. If you are in the park for a picnic or something else, you can of course put the waste in the container.

Garbage problem will be monitored closely, according to Sainio.

“If it starts to increase, a criminal report will be filed if necessary, but we haven’t done so yet.”

Sainio says that you can definitely send tips to Stara to catch the perpetrator.

“All information is welcome. Yes, the aim is to bring it to an end.”

Read more: The stream was also colored white by the milk that flowed from the Fazer factory

Read more: The cane library for dogs is a delight in Lauttasaari