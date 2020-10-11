Artillery shells usually fly at Mach two or three, and the average speed of the Russian Zircon missile launched on October 7 in the White Sea is about Mach six, which proves its uniqueness. This was stated to the TV channel REN TV October 11 political consultant, TV presenter Anatoly Wasserman.

“On October 7, the Zircon rocket launched in the White Sea from the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Sergei Georgievich Gorshkov hit a target in the Barents Sea. The flight distance is about a thousand kilometers. The average speed is about six Machs, that is, six times the speed of sound, and more than eight Machs over most of the way, ”he said.

Wasserman noted that six to eight Machs with the ability to maneuver “are guaranteed to be sufficient to break through any defense systems.” He added that the range of one thousand kilometers is “far beyond the reach of the defense means of aircraft carrier strike groups (AUG).”

The political scientist believes that now the United States, which annually spends tens of billions of dollars on the maintenance of its AUG, can “forget about their approach” to the zones of Russia’s interests.

The TV presenter added that not all the new items of Russian weapons that Russian President Vladimir Putin showed during his message to the Federal Assembly in 2018 have passed state tests.

On October 7, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video from the site of the successful test of the Zircon. The day before, the lead frigate of Project 22350 “Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov” fired “Zircon” at a sea target in the Barents Sea from the White Sea.

During the launch, the Zircon hypersonic missile was tested for the first time together with an unparalleled control system and an ultra-precise homing head. Previously, only individual assemblies and components of the product were tested. The missile covered 450 km in 4.5 minutes, which, according to experts, leaves the enemy only a fraction of a second to defeat it.

Putin called the work on the Zircon system and the successful tests of this missile “a great event not only in the life of the Armed Forces, but also in the whole of Russia.”

A spokesman for the US State Department told RIA Novosti that Washington continues to monitor Russia’s military activity and missile tests.

During his message to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on March 1, 2018, Putin presented several types of the latest weapons. So, he spoke about the development of the Avangard weapons system, spoke about the Dagger and Sarmat weapons systems, the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle and the Zircon nuclear powered missile.