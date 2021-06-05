Russian publicist, multiple winner of intellectual games and candidate for the State Duma Anatoly Wasserman proposed to change the pension system in Russia. He stated this at a meeting of the participants of the discussion club “All in Mind!”, Reports “Argumenty i Fakty”.

According to Wasserman, the pension should not be the same for all Russians. The process of carrying out pension reform in Russia, he stressed, was very fast; moreover, a sufficient number of qualified experts were not involved in it. As a result, the publicist noted, this entailed consequences in the form of serious shortcomings.

“When calculating pensions, one must take into account seniority, higher education, academic degree and working conditions,” the publication reports, citing Wasserman.

At present, payments to pensioners are made from the taxes of working citizens, the publicist noted, and should be paid from the state budget. At the same time, funds should be tied to the income of the GDP of the entire country, and not exclusively to salaries, concluded Wasserman.

Earlier, the State Duma proposed to deprive one category of Russians of pensions. Deputy Vitaly Milonov said that if a person worked as a collector, he should be deprived of his pension. The parliamentarian is sure that the former collectors should be prohibited at the legislative level from holding any position, and also deprived of their “right to call themselves a citizen.” “Because you have to be a complete bastard and a scoundrel to call mothers and threaten them that we will kill your son if he does not return the debt to the microfinance organization,” he explained.