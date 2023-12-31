In the coming year 2024, the integration of BRICS, SCO, EurAsEC and other new international structures will continue, while dissatisfaction with the current unification policy will grow among the population of the European Union (EU). These forecasts were given on December 31 in the author’s column for REN TV State Duma deputy and publicist Anatoly Wasserman.

First of all, the expert noted that 2023 was an unusually stormy year, and it is difficult to fully predict its consequences. For this reason, he listed those events that, in his assessment, will almost inevitably happen in the next year.

“The expansion and economic integration of new large structures will continue – the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS group,” Wasserman wrote.

The deputy also pointed out that the United States has been weakening the EU for decades with political demands that have only been put forward in recent years under the pretext of confronting Russia. At the same time, after Europe lost its source of cheap resources, it weakened, so the population of its member countries is growing dissatisfied with following American policy, the publicist noted.

At the same time, Wasserman believes that in the near future we should not expect victories in elections in European countries by forces that care about the interests of the population. He added that the United States has not exhausted all the possibilities of the ruling elites in order to prevent the return to power of ex-President Donald Trump. However, even in the most negative scenario for Trump, associated with his physical elimination by his opponents, the chances of electing another Republican, Vivek Ramaswamy, will increase sharply, the expert suggests.

In addition, in the part of the forecast dedicated to Russia, the deputy expressed confidence in the victory of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the upcoming presidential elections of the Russian Federation.

The day before, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev published a comic forecast for 2024, in which current US President Joe Biden will be put on the international wanted list, and Trump, sentenced to 99 years in prison, will become the new head of state.