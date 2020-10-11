Anatoly Wasserman, a publicist and TV presenter, in his shorts, showed NTV journalists his apartment in Moscow.

The channel reports that Wasserman met the film crew “without hesitation.”

An apartment with an area of ​​100 square meters is located on the 30th floor of an elite new building on Khodynskoye Pole. Wasserman got it from the management of one of the channels for his project.

The house is filled with books, of which Wasserman, according to him, read a little more than a quarter. There is a sniper rifle with a telescopic sight near the window.

“As for real weapons, I was taught in the seventh grade how to stab a person with a cigarette filter,” Wasserman said.

Earlier, Wasserman told how he took a vow of chastity in his youth. “I had the stupidity to blurt out. But the word is not a sparrow, if it flies out, you cannot shoot, ”the publicist noted. At the same time, he told about the love of all life.