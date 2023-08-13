Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2023 – 03:08 pm

Criminal lawyer Frederick Wassef, one of the targets of the Federal Police’s operation Lucas 12:2 last Friday, 11, said he was the victim of “a campaign of fake news and lies of all kinds”. The Federal Police point to the Bolsonaro clan defender as one of those involved in the alleged scheme to sell jewelry and high-value gifts received during official agendas.

According to what the corporation found, Wassef would have repurchased a Rolex watch to deliver it to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). The object would have the same characteristics as the watch that Bolsonaro received as a gift during an agenda in the United Arab Emirates and that, later, Mauro Cid would have sold.

In the decision that authorized the search and seizure on Friday, it appears that Wassef would have recovered the watch on March 14. The object was in the possession of the company Precision Watches. The lawyer would have returned to Brazil with the Rolex on the 29th of the same month.

“On 02/04/2023, Mauro Cid and Frederick Wassef met in the city of São Paulo, at which time ownership of the watch passed to Mauro Cid, who returned to Brasília/DF on the same date, handing over the good to Osmar Crivelatti , advisor to former President Jair Bolsonaro,” says the document.

In the note from this Sunday, 13, Wassef says that he only became aware “from the press” of the alleged scheme for selling jewelry received in official agendas. “I never sold any jewelry, offered it or owned it. I never participated in any dealings, nor helped any sale, either directly or indirectly. I never participated in or helped anyone in any way to carry out any negotiation or sale.”

However, he does not respond directly to the accusations by the Federal Police that indicate that he would have bought back the Rolex given to Jair Bolsonaro and sold by Cid. He claims to have been “falsely accused of having a central role in an alleged jewelry sales scheme”, but at no point in his note does he mention or refute the possible secondary role of reacquiring the item, making it clear only that he did not participate in the sale. or had possession of any jewelry.

The PF operation Lucas 12:2 searched four addresses in São Paulo, Brasília and Niterói – one of them belonging to the lawyer. “The Federal Police carried out a search at my residence in Morumbi, in São Paulo, and did not find anything irregular or illegal, not having seized any object, jewelry or money. I was exposed all over television with serious lies and slander,” Wassef said in a statement.

The name given to the operation is a reference to a biblical verse, which says “there is nothing hidden that will not be discovered, or hidden that will not be known”.

Read the full note from lawyer Frederick Wassef:

As a lawyer for Jair Messias Bolsonaro, I come to inform you that, once again, I am suffering a campaign of fake news and lies of all kinds, in addition to contradictory and out-of-context information. I was falsely accused of playing a central role in an alleged jewelry sales scheme. This is slander that I have been suffering and a pure lie. Full frame.

The first time I became aware of the existence of the jewels was at the beginning of this year, 2023, through the press. When I called Jair Bolsonaro, he authorized me, as his lawyer, to give interviews and make a press release. Before that, I never knew of the existence of jewelry or any other gifts received. I never sold any jewelry, offered it or owned it. I never participated in any dealings, nor helped any sale, either directly or indirectly. I have never participated in or helped anyone in any way to carry out any negotiation or sale.

The Federal Police carried out a search at my residence in Morumbi, in São Paulo, and did not find anything irregular or illegal, not having seized any object, jewelry or money. I was exposed all over television with serious lies and slander.