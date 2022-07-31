The Monday morning of the British professor of entomology Seirian Sumner has started well. A friend just wrote her elatedly after studying a wasp at the breakfast table: “The wasp rolled the jam into tiny balls and then seemed to play with it, like a wasp puppy with sticky pink jam feet.” And so Sumner is now looking into her webcam with a big smile, for our interview. “When your friends call wasps cute, you know you’re reaching your goal.”

Seirian Sumner (1974) is a British professor of entomology and behavioral ecology at University College London, specializing in social wasp behaviour. Her recently published book Endless forms – the secret world of wasps is translated into Dutch as The wasp – the secrets of an indispensable insect (Publisher New Amsterdam).

In recent years, when she published her non-fiction book The wasp was still writing, the reactions were different. “What the hell was interesting about such a pest insect, people asked. Why couldn’t I write about honeybees? But that’s exactly it: the honey bee has plenty of positive PR. On the other hand, there are few insects with a worse reputation than the wasp.”

While the honeybee and the wasp both have a stinger.

“Precisely. The bee is basically just a wasp that has forgotten how to hunt. Wasps are the ancestors of both bees and ants, and much more numerous. Of all 150,000 species of hymenoptera – the order that also includes bees and ants – about 80 percent are wasps. So there are many more species than just the Vespula vulgaris, the yellow-black striped lemonade wasp that often disturbs our picnic in summer. But the bad luck of wasps is that we think they are just a nuisance and useless because they don’t supply us with honey.”

Did you know that pregnant women in some African countries often eat mud wasp nests?

What’s the use of wasps?

“They are excellent biological pest control agents. Of the 230 invertebrate species that are used commercially for natural crop protection, about half are parasitoid wasps. These are species that rarely sting, but that lay their eggs with their nimble wasp waist and their ovipositor – in fact a precursor of the sting – to the nearest millimeter in their host, for example in a caterpillar or mealybug. In this way, the larvae that hatch from those eggs have something to eat, and farmers get rid of their caterpillar or lice infestation.

“Apart from crop protection, wasps also provide pollination. There is a flower genus, the wasp orchid, which smells and looks so much like a sexy female wasp that males love it. Without realizing it, their desperate mating attempts transfer pollen from one orchid to another. And other wasps, for example, specialize in pollinating fig trees – without a wasp there would be no nice juicy fig.”

So should we be protecting them?

“Globally insect numbers are declining, and it is likely that the same is true for wasps. As early as 1900, biologist Margaret Morley wrote, “The world cannot afford to lose its wasps. We don’t know whether the sudden extinction of the wasp species can unbalance the entire solar system, or unsettle the universe as such.’ That will probably not be too bad, but it would be a drama for biodiversity anyway. And the stupid thing is: we simply don’t know much about wasp numbers, because many people – including scientists – find it an annoying insect group.

“That’s why six years ago I started a citizen science-project, where we teach people to build a wasp trap and then identify the caught specimens. In this way we hope to get an idea of ​​the wasp population in Great Britain in the coming years.

The wasp is not after you, but your lemonade

“In the Netherlands you are quite wasp-loving, I noticed – as far as I know you are the only country with a special wasp foundation, which is committed to combating hatred and extermination. Rightly so, because wasps are simply fascinating. Did you know that pregnant women in some African countries often eat mud wasp nests because of the valuable minerals? And that there is an explosives detection system that uses live wasps, because of their excellent sense of smell? Wasps never cease to amaze me.”

On Sumner’s wall hangs a framed picture of a long-stemmed digger wasp of the genus Ammophila—a slender black wasp with reddish-brown accents. “I mainly study social wasps, so wasps that live together in colonies, such as the lemonade wasp. But the majority of wasp species are solitary. Ammophila was one of the favorite subjects of Jean-Henri Fabre, a nineteenth-century wasp researcher who impressed me deeply. He built a glass amphitheater to study how those digging wasps killed their caterpillar victims. In fact, watching killer wasps was a perfect form of entertainment for someone who would be watching an action thriller right now.”

Perhaps wasp researchers have a dark side?

Summer laughs. “Oh, that’s not how I would describe myself. My twitter name, Wasp Woman, is admittedly also the name of a horror movie from the fifties, where a woman turns into a wasp and eats men… But that’s because I like to promote wasps and women in science, not because I’m bloodthirsty. On the contrary, I hope with my research to contribute to a world in which we stand up for the underdogs of the insect kingdom.”

My six-year-old son is now an exemplary wasp buddha

So don’t kill. So what should you do when they buzz around you?

“Observe and remain still. The wasp isn’t after you, it’s after your lemonade – it needs the sugar for energy. And often they are also looking for insects, to feed to the offspring. Because of that insect hunt, they have a penchant for dark spots, such as the sleeve of your T-shirt or the hem of your dress. But by flapping, you make them aggressive.

“Don’t be a badger, I always tell people. Badgers love to eat wasps, they dig up wasp nests with their paws and then beat around wildly with their paws to catch those wasps. So when we wave, that wasp thinks: help, a badger, I have to defend myself. And unfortunately for us we don’t have as thick fur as the badger so we can feel the stings.”

Were you ever afraid of wasps yourself?

“Secure. People often pass on their fears to their children, and my parents taught me early on that some animals creepy crawlies to be. It was only during my studies that I learned to appreciate wasps. Fortunately, my children have absolutely no fear of wasps, sometimes they even help with field work. My six-year-old son is now an exemplary wasp buddha: he sits very still when a wasp comes to sit on him.”