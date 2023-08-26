Time to rehabilitate the wasp. It has an undeserved bad reputation, says the Wespenstichting. Only a small proportion of all species cause a ‘burden’ in the summer, and the insects are also extremely useful. The foundation is holding a national wasp count for the second time this weekend.
If there were no wasps, then certain other insects would not be able to live, because they depend on wasps
“The wasp does not exist,” emphasizes Sjoert Fleurke. The chairman of the foundation, which aims, among other things, to improve the image of the yellow-black insect, has ten wasp nests in his own backyard – nests that had to be removed somewhere, and which he adopted.
From a distance, all wasps may all look the same, but in practice there are more than five hundred different species in the Netherlands alone, he explains. Of these, there are about twelve that make nests and live together in colonies, with a queen: the social wasp species. Fleurke: “These are the varieties that have a bad reputation.”
But: of those twelve, it is only the two types of lemonade wasps that have a preference for sweets and therefore cause nuisance. Humans are not affected by the other species. Moreover, the animals do play an important role in nature. “The usefulness of social wasps is, among other things, that they catch large numbers of flies and other insects. They ensure that the insect population remains in balance.”
Eat and be eaten
Fleurke illustrates: “If you have a horse stable and there are no natural enemies of flies, it will of course become a huge mess with a fly plague in no time.” Mosquitoes are also eaten by wasps, for example. “If I offer a mosquito to a wasp nest, it will be eaten appetizingly.”
In addition, wasps pollinate flowers, just like many other insects. “And there are other animals that live on wasps. If there were no wasps, then certain other insects would not be able to live, because they depend on wasps. And there are also mammals such as the badger, which occasionally digs up wasp nests to eat. Martens do that too.”
Wasp count
The beauty of the wasp count is that people who participate will see that there are all kinds of different species
The wasp therefore has an important role in the ecosystem. But: how are things going with the wasp in the Netherlands? Is the population, like that of the bee, declining in the past decade? “It is not entirely clear how that works,” says Fleurke. “Bees are very popular, a lot of research is being done into this. Also because of the economic importance of the honey bee, of course.”
The wasp, on the other hand, ‘is kind of in a corner’ about which little research is being done: ,,There are indications that some wasp species are doing less and less well. But it’s not really clear. That is why it is so important that the wasp count is done by many people. So that we know in a few years in which direction it will go.”
What does Fleurke expect from the current count? “It also depends on the weather, which is an important factor.” When it rains, there are generally few wasps to be seen. “If people who participate in the count can find a good time of day, when the sun shines for a while and it doesn’t rain, then a good result could be achieved. But if it is windy, cold and raining, you will probably find very little.”
Last year 1895 wasps were counted. The lemonade wasp was spotted the most: it took first place with 794 animals counted. The counters saw a bee more often than a wasp: outside the wasp count they noted 795 sightings of a bee.
Often divide unnecessarily
In addition to monitoring the wasp population, the count has another advantage, says Fleurke: ,,The great thing about the wasp count is that people who participate will see that there are all kinds of different species. Most people see a wasp’s nest and immediately think it’s one of two species that causes trouble.” But: that is only the case with two of the approximately twelve social wasps.
Yet nests of other species are also often cleared by reptiles. ,,In my experience, control companies do not see a difference. They do fight those nests, but that is often unnecessary.”
How do you recognize which species you are dealing with? “For example, you can look at the location of the nest. For example, if it hangs in the bushes, or in the hedge, outside, then you know for sure that it is not lemonade wasps.” And take the French dominula: it can be recognized because it is somewhat larger, and ‘when it flies, it has very long legs behind it’. The nests of this wasp are small and have no shell.
Lemonade wasps always build their nests in dark spaces, such as an attic or cavity wall. Around this time it is busy at those nests: ,,Many wasps are flying in and out now. Lemonade wasps are also not that big, about an inch.” But, says Fleurke: even a nest of this type of wasps does not always have to be removed. “They are often in places where people are not directly affected.”
The ten nests in his garden bear witness to this: “I don’t notice that at all. I can just sit in the garden with my drink. It’s really not like I’m being terrorized.” If a nest really needs to be removed, there are also alternatives to extermination, which are more animal-friendly. “One of them is: moving.”
I can just sit in the garden with my drink. It’s really not like I’m being terrorized
Asian and European hornet often confused
For the count, the Wespenstichting has made a map with the ten most common wasp species. The bee and three species of hoverflies are also featured, as these animals are often confused with wasps.
One of the depicted wasp species is the European hornet. According to the foundation, this insect is often confused with the Asian hornet, which does not belong in the Netherlands and which is a threat to bees. The Asian hornet must be combated, but due to the similarity of the two large wasps, the native hornet also falls victim to it, the foundation warns.
