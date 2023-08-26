The wasp therefore has an important role in the ecosystem. But: how are things going with the wasp in the Netherlands? Is the population, like that of the bee, declining in the past decade? “It is not entirely clear how that works,” says Fleurke. “Bees are very popular, a lot of research is being done into this. Also because of the economic importance of the honey bee, of course.”

The wasp, on the other hand, ‘is kind of in a corner’ about which little research is being done: ,,There are indications that some wasp species are doing less and less well. But it’s not really clear. That is why it is so important that the wasp count is done by many people. So that we know in a few years in which direction it will go.”

What does Fleurke expect from the current count? “It also depends on the weather, which is an important factor.” When it rains, there are generally few wasps to be seen. “If people who participate in the count can find a good time of day, when the sun shines for a while and it doesn’t rain, then a good result could be achieved. But if it is windy, cold and raining, you will probably find very little.”

Last year 1895 wasps were counted. The lemonade wasp was spotted the most: it took first place with 794 animals counted. The counters saw a bee more often than a wasp: outside the wasp count they noted 795 sightings of a bee.