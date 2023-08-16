Home page World

It is often only a few seconds after a wasp sting that can save your life. If you see these signs, you should act immediately.

Frankfurt – Wasps can quickly become a nuisance at a picnic or outdoor barbecue. The black and yellow patterned animals are particularly attracted to sweet or protein-rich foods. Many try them using a few tricks get rid of quickly. Wasps can perceive human behavior as a threat and suddenly sting. In most cases, a wasp sting is harmless, but if there is an allergy, it can also be fatal.

Truck manufacturer Daimler Truck recently announced the sudden death of its CFO Jochen Goetz due to a “tragic accident.” He is said to have died of a wasp sting. That’s how he knew about his allergy and always carried an emergency syringe with him. It is unclear whether he had this with him on the day of the accident. The company has not yet confirmed the cause of death. In order to avoid such a tragic accident, it is important to correctly interpret the first signs of a wasp sting.

After a wasp sting, quick action is life-saving

It’s usually loud stiftung-gesundheitswissen.de Pain at the site of the sting shortly after the wasp sting. This suddenly turns red, swells up and can cause a burning sensation or itching. The symptoms only appear in the area of ​​the puncture site and subside a few days later. However, if the following symptoms occur, it could be an allergic reaction:

redness and wheals the whole body

and the whole body tachycardia

shortness of breath

dizziness

nausea , Vomit , Stomach cramps , Diarrhea

These symptoms can indicate anaphylactic shock, which in the worst case can be fatal. This can lead to respiratory and circulatory arrest. If the above signs are visible after the insect bite, immediate action is required. Every second is often crucial. According to the Insecticide Allergy Initiative The following applies: The faster the symptoms appear, the faster action must be taken.

An emergency kit can save lives if you are allergic to wasp stings

The emergency doctor should be contacted immediately and informed about the wasp sting so that they can use the life-saving preparations as soon as they arrive. According to information from Pharmacy magazine an antihistamine, cortisone or an adrenaline injection are often used for treatment. If the allergy is already known, the doctor can prescribe an emergency kit. Those affected should always have this on hand. If a wasp allergy is suspected, an allergy test can also be carried out by a specialist in order to rule out possible dangers.

If there is no allergy, it is important to cool the skin immediately after the sting and to remove a stuck sting with tweezers or by pushing it aside with an EC card or your fingernail. The stinger should not be squeezed out, because that way even more poison can get into the wound. The affected area should also be disinfected.

