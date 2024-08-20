Home World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

Drama in the mountains: A swarm of wasps attacks a vacationer while she is hiking. The woman actually just wanted to take a break.

Mayrhofen – A holidaymaker from Germany was stung up to 15 times by wasps in Tyrol. The 66-year-old was walking with her husband on the Way of the Cross from Mayrhofen to Steinkogel in Austria. The two wanted to take a break. Then a swarm of wasps appeared out of nowhere.

Aggressive wasps attack holidaymaker in Tyrol – emergency helicopter deployed

The couple took a break at around 11:45 a.m. The woman sat down on a rock and was suddenly attacked by wasps, reports the Austrian police. She was stung 10 to 15 times by wasps. The man immediately called the emergency services while the woman was still using her emergency pen for allergy sufferers.

Nasty wasp attack on holidaymaker in Tyrol. 66-year-old has to be taken to hospital by emergency helicopter (symbolic image) © Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

The Mayrhofen mountain rescue service was alerted. Rescue workers were dispatched. They transported the 66-year-old to the emergency helicopter. The helicopter flew the hiker to Hall Hospital, where she was admitted as an inpatient. “The situation was very serious in my view. She was very impaired,” Florian Stock from the Mayrhofen mountain rescue service reported to the news agency dpa.

A tragic incident occurred recently in Italy. On the At the end of July, a holidaymaker (47) died on the beach while fleeing from a swarm of wasps – presumably out of fear of a wasp sting. According to police reports, the 47-year-old man suffered cardiac arrest or a heart attack. During the autopsy, not a single sting was found on his body. Due to the “terrible” wasp plague, a pub in Upper Bavaria is adjusting its menu. (ml)