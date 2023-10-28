Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

In Tyrol, wasps have built a gigantic wasp nest in a single-family home. The fire department has to help with the removal. Pictures show the extent.

Dorf Tirol – How big can wasps build? The entire wall is covered by a huge nest. In the village of Tyrol in Italy, the fire brigade had to be called out to deal with an enormous wasp nest.

Huge wasp nest in Tyrol: Insects have “invaded the house”

The Tyrol volunteer fire department announced this on Friday (October 27th). Facebook with. Given its size, the homeowner could not remove the wasp nest on his own – “also because the wasps had penetrated the house,” explained the fire department. That’s why the emergency services supported “the owner in removing the nest”.

Pictures published showed the extent of the huge wasp shelter that was under the roof. Some animals were still buzzing around the nest. Using a ladder and appropriate protective clothing, the fire brigade reached the nesting site via the roof. This was of enormous size. The grayish structure of the black and yellow ringed insects was almost 1.50 meters long and around 1 meter wide.

Wasp alarm in South Tyrol: “Hard to believe” – Huge nest forms under roof

The size of the nest also left the Facebook community speechless. “Craziness! Hard to believe!” commented one user. “A work of art!” stated another. Numerous users also left amazed emojis.

They hunt bugs, pollinate flowers and remove dead insects: wasps are considered nature’s health police and can be useful companions in the garden. However, since they increasingly lack outdoor nesting places, they sometimes place their roosts on or in houses.

Wasps usually nest in tree hollows or in the ground, according to the Nature Conservation Association of Germany (Nabu). However, due to the increasing lack of options, they are turning to houses, attics or tool sheds. “Like our birds, wasps are having more and more problems finding suitable nesting opportunities,” explained Martin Klatt, species protection officer at Nabu Baden-Württemberg.

Wasps invade the house: This is what you should do if you see a nest

If you discover more wasps early on, you can prevent nest building. “But if there is already a lot of flight activity, the animals should be tolerated until autumn if possible,” emphasized Klatt. Wasps in the house are just “temporary guests”. With the first frost the colony dies, only the young queens survive and then look for a new home. “An inconveniently placed nest can then be removed,” says Klatt.

In any case, it is important not to disturb the animals. Most of the time they have no interest in people at all. Anyone who tolerates the nest on the house can support the cycle of nature. In the village of Tyrol, however, the fire brigade had to rush to help because the wasps had already entered the house. You shouldn’t take action yourself: as a man Wanting to get rid of wasps, he set his roller box on fire. (cheese)