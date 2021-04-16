The world is on the brink of economic collapse, yet that hasn’t stopped the sale of next-gen consoles from stopping. Of course, we must take into account that there are many resellers running out of both PS5 As the Xbox series x right away, but eventually that already counts as a paid unit.

Now, the most recent report from the NPD, a company dedicated to the collection of sales data, television and radio ratings, as well as Internet issues, presented some very interesting data about the PS5 that we must not lose sight of, especially since they are a surprise.

According to NPD data published by Mat Piscatella, an executive of this company, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in units and dollars in the month of March. In the first quarter of 2021, the Nintendo Switch sold the most units, while the PS5 was the first in hardware sales in dollars.

To that we must add that the PS5 became the fastest-selling console in the history of the United Statess both in units and in dollars taking into account the first five months on the market.

It’s not just the PS5, in general, consoles had good numbers in March

As we mentioned at the beginning of this note, the world is going through an economic crisis caused by the pandemic, however, it seems that, in USAApparently thanks to vaccines, the situation is improving and that is reflected in the numbers of console sales.

Hardware sale in March – that includes the PS5 – grew 47% more compared to last year with a record of 680 million. The previous highest number was 552 million and that was in March 2008, another year to forget for the US economy.

Among the best-selling games for March in the United States we have Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, then Monster Hunter which is exclusive to Nintendo Switch and then to Outriders which is also multi-console.

