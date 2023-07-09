Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Prigozhin is said to have stayed in Belarus after the Wagner uprising. Now he is apparently in Russia. Did he use doubles?

Munich/St. Petersburg – Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin sought refuge in Belarus after the 24-hour uprising of his mercenaries – the world initially assumed that.

But then Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a press conference that Prigozhin was not in his country. Apparently, Prigozhin has not been seen in public since the uprising. US officials now believe that Prigozhin used doubles to hide his true location.

Lukashenko on Prigozhin whereabouts: “He’s not in Belarus”

“As for Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg. He is not in Belarus,” Lukashenko told foreign journalists in Minsk on Thursday (July 6), AFP reported. The Belarusian President can say “with certainty” that Prigozhin is at large. “I spoke to him on the phone yesterday,” he added. According to Lukashenko, members of the Wagner group are said to have remained in their camps, presumably in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk.

The head of Wagner’s private army, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is said to be in Russia. © dpa

This leaves open the question of whether Prigozhin was in Belarus at all after the failed coup attempt. An anonymous Pentagon official said now the New York Timesthat since the uprising Prigozhin has mostly stayed between Moscow and St. Petersburg. The Wagner boss is also said to have used doubles to hide his movements. There were now insights into his villa: various weapons, passports and some wigs could be seen there.

Is Prigozhin in Russia? – Kremlin comments

The Kremlin did not confirm the claim that Prigozhin was in Russia. “We don’t follow his movements. We don’t have the ability or the will to do that,” he said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov loudly New York Times on Thursday (July 6) before reporters. Also the independent Russian medium Fontanka reported that Prigozhin was in St. Petersburg earlier in the week.

Eyewitnesses are said to have seen Prigozhin in his hometown daily mirror reported and up Fontanka related There he is said to have collected weapons that Russian authorities confiscated during a search of his country house.

Prigozhin “a free man” – is Putin taking revenge on the Wagner boss?

The phone call between Lukashenko and Prigoschin is said to have been about Wagner’s future. Prigozhin reportedly assured that he and his group would “fulfill their duties towards Russia for as long as possible.” [werden]’ said Lukashenko. Where Wagner is deployed depends on the Russian leadership. He added that Prigozhin was “a free man [sei]but I don’t know what will happen later”.

Lukashenko does not expect that Russian President Vladimir Putin will take revenge on Prigozhin anytime soon. “Do you think Putin is resentful and will kill him tomorrow? No, that won’t happen,” Lukashenko said at the press conference. However, experts disagree with his assumption. They believe that Putin is not finished with Prigozhin.

Meanwhile, in the Ukraine war, fighting at the front continues.