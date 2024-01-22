Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced the end of their relationship after it was publicly revealed that the former soccer player was unfaithful to the singer with Clara Chía Martí. However, now a controversy has broken out after journalist Javier Ceriani claimed that the Spanish athlete also deceived the Colombian artist with his personal trainer named Anna Kaiser. Below, in this note, find out all the details of this new discovery.

Did Piqué cheat on Shakira with personal trainer Anna Kaiser?

Last Sunday, January 21, the Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani stated, during the Spanish program 'Socialite'that Piqué had a secret affair with Anna Kaiser, Shakira's personal trainer and close friend, while he was in a relationship with the Colombian singer.

In that line, Javier Ceriani He said that Shakira found out about the infidelity of the father of her children from one of the former Spanish soccer player's employees.

After this controversy broke out, many are wondering who he is. Anna Kaiser. This woman of American origin is an important businesswoman in the fitness world. She graduated in Dance from the University of California. Likewise, she studied Sports Medicine, Kinesiology and Functional Anatomy.

Kaiser She has more than 20 years of experience as a professional dancer and even worked as a choreographer for Shakira's 'She Wolf' video clip. On the other hand, she has trained prominent figures such as Alicia Keys and Sarah Jessica Parker.

What did Gerard Piqué say about the breakup with Shakira?

In November 2023, Gerard Piqué broke his silence about his breakup with Shakira during the program 'El món a RAC1'. “It is important to know what they say, but not give it importance. I do not live with my back to what is happening,” he said.

“If I had given importance to what people who didn't know me said about me, in the most difficult year of my life I would have jumped off the sixth floor… Of everything I've experienced, people don't know a thing “10% of what happened. But it's something private. People don't know what I'm like, it's part of the circus,” he added.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira had 2 children as a result of their love relationship. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Gerard Piqué/Shakira

