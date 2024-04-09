From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/04/2024 – 6:50

A few days after announcing Just Walk Out, a model in which an Artificial Intelligence system would identify purchases in carts in physical stores and allow automatic payment without going to the checkout, Amazon now finds itself surrounded by doubts. Following news that purchases rely on video monitoring of Indian workers, the company says this information is “inaccurate” and cites “a small minority of shopping visits” that cannot be monitored by technology – but it does not need that many.

The information that purchases from the Just Walk Out model are monitored by 1,000 people in India was published by several websites and newspapers citing the portal The Information. Questioned by This is MoneyAmazon said in a note that the main function of “data associates” is related to Machine Learning (ML) – that is, assisting in “machine learning” – which means “analyzing video images, continually improving the model underlying ML technology that powers Just Walk Out technology.”

+Loss, loss of value, fewer users: Twitter's numbers after Musk's purchase

But workers are also there to monitor purchases that “computer vision technology cannot determine with complete confidence,” the company acknowledges, without quantifying what percentage of operations have this need.

“Just Walk Out technology has been expanding over time, reducing the number of human reviews year over year,” says Amazon. According to the Usa Today website, Amazon will discontinue the use of technology in its larger stores.

How Just Walk Out works

In this purchasing model, the customer enters an Amazon Fresh store by identifying themselves with their credit card or mobile wallet at the entrance gate. Next, the idea is that the technology will detect what people take out or return to the shelves and create a virtual shopping session. “When the customer completes the shopping experience, they can simply leave the store without waiting in line. The payment method is made for the items removed”, explains the company.

Amazon says that “Just Walk Out technology is made possible by artificial intelligence, such as computer vision and deep learning techniques, including generative AI.”

Despite the controversy over the monitoring of Indians on Just Walk Out, the company is now also preparing the expansion of another service, Amazon Dash Cart, in which products will be identified and scanned in the shopping cart itself.

“When shoppers are ready to check out, they will simply exit the store via the Dash Cart lane and payment will be processed using the credit card associated with their Amazon account,” the company says.

IstoÉ questioned whether, with the stores joining Dash Carts, the Indians who monitor Just Walk Out will be fired, but Amazon did not respond.