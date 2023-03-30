Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The two teams of the Wasit Youth Center for the youth and youth categories were crowned with the shield and the title of the Sharjah Youth Futsal League, which was organized by the Sharjah Youth of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for the Industry of Leaders and Innovators in its 14th edition, with the participation of 280 players from its eight centers in ages from 13 to 18 years, and the Kalba team won For the junior category and Al Dhaid for the youth category, the runner-up center.

This came during the final stage competitions that were held in the gymnasium at the Al Dhaid Youth Center, in the presence of Dr. Welfare of young people in Sharjah Youth, Shihab Al-Awadi, Head of the Centers Affairs Department in Sharjah Youth, Abdullah Al Yasi, member of the Board of Directors of Wasit Suburb, and a number of directors and employees of Sharjah Youth Centers.

The final stage included two matches, the first was held between Wasit Youth and Kalba Youth, and ended with a score of 5-1 in favor of Wasit Youth Team. Wasit Youth Team also won 4-1 in the second match that brought it together with Al Dhaid Youth Team.

The winning teams were honored, in addition to honoring the winners of the individual titles. Hamid Zayed Mohamed (youth category) and Salem Haitham Salem (youth category) won the award for best player. Obaid Saeed Obaid (youth category) and Hamdan Abdul Latif Baloch won the award for best goalkeeper. The youth category.” And the league’s top scorer award went to Obaid Youssef Obaid (youth category), and Abdullah Hassan Ahmed and Ali Hassan Al Shaibani (youth category).

Abdul Hameed Al Yasi stressed that the main goal of the league is to discover talented futsal players and contain them in a safe and attractive environment that enables them to practice their sports activities safely in a competitive atmosphere, in addition to qualifying them to join sports clubs and national teams.