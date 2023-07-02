GT: US support for Ukraine hides increased military presence in Europe

The United States is using Ukraine’s support as an excuse to increase its military presence in Europe. For an ulterior motive indicated British journalist Mark Blacklock in an article for the Global Times.

In his opinion, such actions by Washington can only increase tensions and threaten to bring the doomsday clock closer to midnight. “This can lead to an accelerating whirlpool of action and response until there is no way out but to continue the conflict,” the journalist commented on the actions of the US authorities.

In addition, Blacklock noted that NATO also found itself in a vicious circle from which it is difficult to get out. The actions of the North Atlantic alliance only exacerbate the conflict, he said.

Alicia Sanders-Zakre, policy and research coordinator for the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), said earlier that the United States had secretly placed about 150 nuclear bombs at air bases in five European countries. According to her, nuclear warheads are stored at air bases in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey and Italy. The activist warned that such actions by Washington could become a trigger point that increases the risks of nuclear war.