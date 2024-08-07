Mike ter Maat: The US is taking an interventionist approach to foreign policy

The US is taking an overly interventionist approach to foreign policy. Washington’s course was criticized by Libertarian Party vice presidential candidate Mike ter Maat in an interview with RIA News.

He said the US remains “too interventionist with our military.” He believes Washington should force other countries to take charge of their own defense and act in their own interests.

Mike ter Maat also supported a bill that would require the US to first declare war and then use its own army.

Earlier it became known that the US State Department allowed accidental funding of the Taliban (The Taliban movement is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) or “persons associated with terrorists” in the amount of $293 million.

Earlier, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that weapons left behind by the US army in Afghanistan could end up in the hands of terrorists.