Washington’s debt and its global impact
Many of us have heard about the failure of the United States to raise the debt ceiling so far, and the possibility that it will default on its debt, but what makes the largest economy in the world indebted and unable to pay its debts?
The United States borrows often in order to support its spending in various fields, until it came to the point that the debt accumulated to reach the limit of $ 31.4 trillion, which is the legal limit for the debt ceiling, that is, the upper limit that the United States is entitled to borrow to pay obligations, including those related to defense, social security and health. And debt interest, too.
The problem of the debt ceiling has turned into a bargaining chip between the two main parties, the “Republican” and “Democratic”, as President Joe Biden (belongs to the Democratic Party) negotiates with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Republican), who insists on cutting government spending to address the deficit, while Biden insists To raise the debt ceiling without any preconditions, amid fears that the scenario of 2011 will be repeated by lowering the credit rating of the United States, and perhaps a more severe economic crisis that will plunge the country into recession and destabilize the entire global economy, and this is what many countries fear, as the United States affects significantly in the movement of the global economy.
The major countries of the world, and even the countries of the Middle East, are awaiting what will result from the decisions in Washington. What will happen may affect its position in the global economy negatively or positively, but despite all the fears, there are many solutions to overcome this black cloud, because what is happening now remains in the dark. The framework of a partisan struggle with the elections approaching, and each party must win negotiating cards that give it credibility in front of its audience, and there are some tricks that Democrats may resort to to overcome the crisis and adapt it in their favor, but all of this does not negate the expected risks.
What do we care about all this crisis happening in the United States? The world has become similar to one interconnected city, and a crisis cannot occur in one country without affecting other countries, and this is what we witnessed after the Ukrainian crisis, which resonated in the furthest and smallest countries, as well as after the Corona crisis and its repercussions and effects on the global economy, let alone a crisis originating in the United States. United States, the pole of the global economy.
This particular problem will not be related to Washington only, nor will it come from the problem of the debt ceiling or failure to pay it, but rather it will come in the form of an economic recession that may reduce the volume of massive inflation and correct the economic movement, and it may be catastrophic and plunge the world into a difficult crisis similar to the crisis of 2008 after the mortgage crisis. The real estate market that the United States exported to the world at the time, or a crisis similar to the Great Depression that hit the United States in 1929 after the financial markets collapsed and the crisis spread to the whole world.
We in the Gulf countries, and specifically the UAE, have gained great experience in dealing with crises, especially economic ones, and we always prove our ability to overcome global financial disasters, as we did with the crisis of 2008 and others, where we ably succeeded in adapting crises and moving towards new economic horizons, and in Sometimes these economic crises are an opportunity for a new recovery in the markets, and for another launch towards new economic successes and broader horizons, and this is what we always achieve thanks to our strategic location in the heart of the Middle East and between the markets of East and West, and thanks to tight economic plans and flexible policies that always put us in the forefront.
