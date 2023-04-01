Three US officials said on Friday that a new US military aid package worth $2.6 billion to Ukraine is expected to be announced by Monday.
The package may include air surveillance radars, anti-tank missiles and fuel trucks.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that six types of munitions, including tank ammunition, are also expected to be on the inventory, which may be completed over the next few days. They added that there may be a change in the final amount of the package and gear.
Precision air munitions, bridge equipment, rescue vehicles to assist disabled heavy equipment such as tanks, and additional missiles for the NASAMS air defense system provided by the United States and its allies to Kiev are also to be included.
The new package amounts to $2.1 billion in arms aid derived from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative that allows US President Joe Biden’s administration to purchase weapons from industry rather than from US stockpiles.
The remaining $500 million, consisting mainly of munitions to help Kiev launch an offensive in the spring, is expected to come from Presidential Drawing Authority funds that allow the president to draw from existing U.S. stockpiles in an emergency.
The United States has so far pledged more than $30 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the current crisis.
#Washington #announce #military #aid #Ukraine
Leave a Reply