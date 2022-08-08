The United States is providing Ukraine with another $4.5 billion in financial assistance from the budget. Thus, as reported on August 8, the agency ReutersWashington’s budget support for Kyiv from February will amount to $8.5 billion.

It is noted that the amount of the new grant is coordinated with the US Treasury through the World Bank and will be provided to Kyiv in several tranches. Ukraine will receive the first of them for $3 billion in August.

The funds will be transferred to Kyiv by the Agency for International Development (IDA), which operates within the structure of the US State Department.

At the same time, earlier on Monday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at a press conference in South Africa that the United States believes that the situation in Ukraine can be resolved through diplomatic methods of influence, although the Americans, according to him, should still defend the position that that Ukrainian sovereignty and independence are important not only for Ukraine, but for the whole world.

On August 5, it became known about the US plans to send another $1 billion military aid package to Ukraine. It, in particular, will include ammunition for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles.

On August 6, Senator Olga Kovitidi said that the Ukrainian military dependence of US President Joe Biden is costing American taxpayers dearly. She clarified that these funds will be used to finance military companies that supply weapons to Ukraine.

On August 1, the American leader signed a memorandum on the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for another $550 million. As US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken noted, Washington has allocated about $8.7 billion to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special operation.