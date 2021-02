Today, Tuesday, the United States officially considered that what happened in Myanmar was a military coup that legally calls for an end to US aid to the Myanmar government.

“After a careful study of the facts and circumstances, we came to the conclusion that Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the ruling party in Myanmar, and Win Myint, the elected prime minister, were overthrown in a military coup on February 1,” a US State Department official told reporters.