“We welcome President Saeed’s announcement of a timetable that outlines a path toward political reform and parliamentary elections,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“We hope that the reform process will be transparent and include the diversity of political voices and civil society,” he added.

“The United States supports the aspirations of the Tunisian people for an effective, democratic, and transparent government that protects rights and freedoms,” Price stressed.

The ambassadors of the G7 member states accredited in Tunisia and the European Union ambassador had called in a joint statement on Friday for a “quick” return to the work of the country’s democratic institutions, as the president froze the work of Parliament and took power himself.

And on Monday evening, Saeed announced a number of decisions, according to which he extended the suspension of parliament’s work, suspended since last July 25, until a referendum on constitutional reforms is held next summer, and the organization of legislative elections at the end of 2022.

Saeed had decided on July 25, in the midst of a social and economic crisis and after months of political stalemate, to resort to Chapter Eighty of the 2014 Constitution, which authorizes him to take “exceptional measures” in the event of an “imminent danger” to the country, and announced according to it the dismissal of the Prime Minister and the freezing of Parliament. .

Two months later, on September 22, the Tunisian president issued a presidential order freezing a wide section of the constitution, granting himself the power to legislate through decrees, and announcing the extension of the measures he had taken “until further notice.”