Washington (agencies)

The White House said yesterday that it has not yet seen a credible plan from the Israeli government on how to protect hundreds of thousands of civilians in southern Gaza if it goes ahead with a large-scale military operation in the city of Rafah.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: “We will not, and cannot support, an operation in Rafah that does not have an actionable, verifiable and achievable plan to care for 1.5 million people trying to find shelter in Rafah.”

Kirby added that the Israeli government said it has an evacuation plan called “humanitarian islands,” but the United States is only open to any credible plan to take care of them, but we have not seen that yet.

These statements come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier yesterday that operational plans for Rafah had been approved.

Many countries warned Israel against launching a military operation in Rafah, where there are more than 1.4 million Palestinians, according to international reports.