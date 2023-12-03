Kirby said, in an interview with the American Fox News network, that his country “does not set red lines” for Israel during its military operation, but rather “shares its experiences in fighting cities.”

He explained that “the United States must help Israel eliminate the danger coming from Hamas,” stressing that “the Israeli army has begun to take measures to be more precise and cautious, which is what Washington encourages it to do.”

On the other hand, Kirby said that Washington does not want Israel to reoccupy the Gaza Strip, as “this is not a long-term goal from a strategic standpoint, nor a wise choice for the Israelis,” according to his description.

The American official pointed out the belief of President Joe Biden’s administration that “the future of governance in the Gaza Strip must be decided by the Palestinians,” but he raised questions about “the form of this matter.”

Kirby said, “US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke about the need to reform and revive the Palestinian Authority, so that it is able to meet the aspirations and needs of the Palestinian people,” noting that “the American administration knows that the Authority does not do that.”

He also spoke about the humanitarian crisis for the residents of the Gaza Strip, stressing that “the White House is aware of it, so it worked to reach a truce to bring aid, including food and fuel, into Gaza.”

Kirby explained that “there are 8 or 9 American hostages held by the Hamas movement,” and that “the Biden administration is working around the clock to restore the hostage exchange agreement.”