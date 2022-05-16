Washington (Union)





The United States of America stressed the importance of its partnership with the UAE, and its desire to deepen its relations with the state during the era of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, in order to enhance security and prosperity for the Emirati and American peoples.

This was reiterated by the most senior US officials, from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

For his part, President Biden congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” saying: “I congratulate my old friend, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates.”

He added: The United States is determined to honor the memory of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, by continuing to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries in the coming months and years.

The US President said that the United Arab Emirates is a key partner of the United States.

For her part, Harris, who headed a high-level delegation to offer condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, said that she would stress the importance of the partnership and her country’s desire to strengthen relations with the UAE.

Harris had sent a telegram of condolence, stressing that under the leadership of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, the strong partnership between the two countries has enhanced the security and prosperity of the American and Emirati people, stressing the gratitude of the United States. “We will continue to honor his memory by deepening relations,” she said.

The US delegation, headed by Vice President Kamala Harris, included nearly all of Biden’s national security aides, from the secretaries of state and defense and the head of the CIA to senior White House officials.

For his part, Austin said: I congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, on his assumption of the presidency of the Emirates, and I wish the Emirati people continued prosperity and progress under the leadership of His Highness.

Since the beginning of the week, world leaders have flocked to the UAE to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”

Senior US officials say that the delegation’s formation reflects Washington’s desire to strengthen and upgrade its strategic relations with the UAE.

They noted that Harris will affirm the United States’ intention to deepen relations with the UAE in areas ranging from security and climate to energy and trade.

Anthony Blinken, through his Twitter account, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, expressing his aspiration to continue the close cooperation between the Emirati and American peoples.

For its part, the American newspaper “Los Angeles Times” indicated that Biden’s sending a delegation that includes all his assistants specialized in national security affairs to the UAE represents a strong sign of Washington’s support and solidarity with one of its most prominent partners in the Gulf region, especially since this visit is the highest level, Since the current US president took office, early last year.

The newspaper quoted Harris as saying before the start of the visit that the United States attaches great importance to the issue of strengthening its relationship and partnership with the United Arab Emirates, stressing that its orientation at the head of this high-level delegation to Abu Dhabi aims to express “our commitment to strengthening these relations.”

In the same context, the American newspaper “Washington Examiner” considered that the visit of a “delegation crowded with senior Biden administration officials” to the UAE confirms the United States’ aspiration to consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries, which, according to the newspaper, have a long-term security partnership, which includes cooperation in Various areas, including defense, cyber security and counter-terrorism.