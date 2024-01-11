Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

The US President's special envoy for energy security, Amos Hockstein, stressed the need to work to calm the situation in southern Lebanon, even if reaching a final solution agreement is not possible at the present time.

Hockstein, a senior advisor to US President Joe Biden, arrived in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, yesterday, to continue efforts to calm tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Hockstein told reporters after meeting with Lebanese officials, “I hope that we can continue to work in this effort to reach together, all of us on both sides of the border, a solution that allows all people in Lebanon and Israel to live in guaranteed security and return to a better future.”

During an expanded meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, after a bilateral meeting, he called for working on a temporary compromise to ensure that things do not develop for the worse.

The Lebanese Prime Minister reported, via the “X” platform, that Mikati said: “We want peace and stability by adhering to international resolutions.”