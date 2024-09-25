Beirut (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Hezbollah fired a ballistic missile towards Tel Aviv for the first time yesterday, according to the Israeli army, which continued its air strikes, especially in southern and eastern Lebanon, which left dozens dead and wounded, with international fears growing of a large-scale conflict in the Middle East.

Sirens sounded at dawn yesterday in Tel Aviv, which is about 100 kilometers from the Lebanese border, when Hezbollah launched a surface-to-surface ballistic missile that the army said was intercepted, explaining that it was “the first time that a Hezbollah missile has reached the Tel Aviv area.”

The Israeli army reported that about 40 shells were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel and a large number of projectiles were intercepted.

The Israeli army announced that it had hit 60 Hezbollah targets, adding: “The strikes destroyed command center information collection tools and additional infrastructure used to assess the situation with Hezbollah.”

The Israeli army also announced the call-up of two reserve brigades for operational missions on the northern front, without announcing the nature or timing of these operations.

An Israeli army statement yesterday quoted the commander of the army’s Northern Command as saying that Israel had entered a new phase of its campaign and must be prepared to “maneuver and move.”

“We have entered a new phase of the campaign,” Major General Uri Gordin said during a visit to forces on Israel’s northern border, the army statement said.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said in a press conference that the Israeli raids on Lebanon yesterday killed at least 51 people and injured 223 others.

Politically, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said yesterday that the risk of escalation in the Middle East is “severe” and that Washington and its allies are working tirelessly to avoid a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah.

He added: “We meet at a time of great tension. The risk of escalation in the region is high. The best response is diplomacy, and our coordinated efforts are necessary to avoid further escalation.”

Blinken urged all partners to pressure the parties for a ceasefire in Gaza, noting that it is “the only way to return detainees to their homes and de-escalate tensions on other fronts.”

Britain sent troops to Cyprus to help its citizens leave Lebanon.

The British government said in a statement: “700 soldiers will move to Cyprus to reinforce the British forces’ presence in the region, which already includes two ships, aircraft and Royal Navy transport helicopters.”

British Defence Secretary John Healey said: “The events of the past hours and days have shown how serious the situation is, which is why our message is clear: the British must leave now.”

“Our government is working to ensure that all preparations are in place to support the British people if the situation deteriorates,” he added.