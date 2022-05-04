“Given that a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is a highly uncertain proposition, we are equally prepared for either event,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the White House was concerned that Iran could develop a nuclear weapon within weeks.

“Yes, this certainly worries us,” Psaki added, noting that the time Iran needs to produce a nuclear weapon has been reduced by about a year.

More than a year ago, Iran and the powers affiliated to the 2015 agreement (France, Britain, Germany, Russia, and China) began talks in Vienna in which the United States, which withdrew from the agreement in 2018, indirectly participated in the era of its former president, Donald Trump.

The negotiations, which are being coordinated by the European Union, aim to return Washington to the agreement and lift the sanctions it imposed on Tehran after its withdrawal, in exchange for the latter’s compliance again with its commitments that it retracted after the American move.