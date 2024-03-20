Hassan Al-Warfalli (Gaza, capitals)

The United States of America confirmed that a truce agreement was close to being reached in the Gaza Strip, indicating that it had presented alternatives to an Israeli military operation in the city of Rafah. This came as the Palestinian factions indicated a negative Israeli response to the proposal to reach a truce agreement.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed that a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip was close to being reached, indicating that he would discuss governance in Gaza after the end of the war during his current trip to the Middle East.

Yesterday, Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of a tour in the Middle East to discuss efforts to reach a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the expected Israeli operation in Rafah, Blinken explained in television statements that Washington had presented alternatives to a military operation in Rafah, indicating that he would discuss them with the Israelis in Washington next week.

On the issue of aid to Gaza, he stated that work on the sea bridge to the Gaza Strip will begin after two weeks, indicating that his country is still pressuring Israel to open the land crossings.

Meanwhile, an official in the Palestinian factions said yesterday that the mediators in efforts to reach an agreement with Israel informed the factions of Israel’s position, and its “response was generally negative.”

The factions said yesterday that they had presented to the Arab mediators a comprehensive vision for an agreement with Israel based on the principles and foundations that they consider necessary for the agreement.

The Palestinian official said: Israel's response to the proposal does not respond to the demands of the Palestinians, and rather retracts the approvals it previously provided to the mediators and were conveyed to us through them.

Earlier yesterday, an Arab source familiar with the negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians regarding a ceasefire and prisoner exchange said: Reaching a deal between the two parties is “not imminent,” but the talks are making progress, albeit slow.

The source reported that the factions are showing flexibility in agreeing on the names of the prisoners scheduled to be released from Israeli prisons, but they insist on the return of the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to their areas and providing shelter for them there, which Israel rejects.

He added: “Negotiations are continuing, and the Egyptian and Qatari mediators are conveying responses between the two sides of the conflict,” pointing out that there is a delay in some responses that reach the mediators from both parties.

In addition, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed with his French counterpart Stephane Ségornet yesterday the ongoing moves in the Security Council to deal with the issue of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid and the exchange of prisoners.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, said in a statement that this came during a phone call between the two ministers to discuss developments regarding the Gaza Strip crisis. The statement added that Minister Shoukry conveyed to his French counterpart Egypt's appreciation for the efforts made by France through its permanent membership in the Security Council to expedite the issuance of a resolution by the Council demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, given the seriousness of the worsening humanitarian conditions in the Strip.