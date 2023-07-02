How did you feel about the content of this article?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang | Photo: Reproduction / Twitter @secBlinken

US companies have been warned by the US government about the risks of doing business with China after the communist country overhauled an anti-espionage law in the country. According to US authorities, the law guarantees Beijing access to information and business data, in addition to being used to prevent foreigners from entering or leaving the country.

A statement released on Friday (30) by the National Security and Counterintelligence Center warns that the revised law is vague in defining what constitutes espionage and gives Beijing more access and control over the data of companies, in addition to being able to classify as acts criminals what would be considered normal business activities. Previously, the concept of espionage was limited to state secrets and intelligence and now includes any “other documents, data, materials or items related to national security”, according to US authorities.

The law also imposes new entry and exit restrictions on people deemed to be threats to national security, and increases legal risks for American companies, journalists, academics and researchers. As a result, common business activities, such as purchases, sales and negotiations, or academic or journalistic ones, could be classified as espionage actions, according to an analysis by the US government. The revised law broadens the definition of espionage without clear terms, in a way that is “deeply problematic for private sector companies,” said Mirriam-Grace MacIntyre, who heads the US Counterintelligence Center.

Since March of this year, the US State Department has recommended that US citizens rethink travel to China due to the authoritarian laws in force in the country. Now, with the changes in the espionage law, it is feared that it will be used to prevent the departure of businessmen and executives of American companies from the country. “An executive’s decision to travel is their personal decision,” MacIntyre said, but his team wants to make sure they are aware of the risks.

The Chinese government has said that the rights of foreign companies will not be compromised, “as long as the laws and regulations are obeyed, there is no reason for concern,” according to a statement by a spokeswoman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.