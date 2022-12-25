The US Embassy in Pakistan has warned of a possible attack against Americans at the Marriott Hotel in the capital Islamabad “sometime during the holidays”.
The embassy said in a statement on its website that all American employees are prohibited from visiting the hotel, according to what was reported by Bloomberg News on Sunday.
The statement comes two days after the first suicide bombing in Islamabad in eight years, killing a policeman and the two attackers.
“As Islamabad has been placed on high alert due to security concerns with a ban on all public gatherings, the Embassy urges all mission staff to refrain from non-essential and informal travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season,” the statement added.
