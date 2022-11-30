Dina Mahmoud (London)

Yesterday, the US envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, warned of a devastating war in Yemen, calling for an end to the provocations, while the terrorist “Houthi” militia continues its intransigence, which led to the failure of regional and international efforts aimed at reviving the UN armistice, and continued warnings of the consequences of an escalation. The coup gang, for its attacks, whether against civilians or oil export ports.

Lenderking said, in a tweet published by the Near East Office of the United States Department of State on Twitter, that he had met in Muscat with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalifa Al Harthy and other officials. The US envoy praised the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman to advance peace in Yemen.

Lenderking stressed that the opportunity must be seized and provocations that risk pushing Yemen back into a devastating war must be stopped.

Although the pace of “Houthi” aggressive practices has not yet returned to the levels it was before the truce began, between April and October, recent weeks have witnessed an alarming escalation of attacks by the coup militants, including, according to the United Nations. The United Nations, attacks that claimed the lives of civilians in several governorates, including Taiz and Marib, and others targeted oil ports under the control of the internationally recognized government, in Shabwa and Hadramout.

In light of that escalation, the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and other international officials hastened to warn that the persistence of the “Houthi” militias in their attacks threatens the limited gains made in terms of improving the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen during the armistice, which was It was extended twice during its six-month period.

The Houthis’ targeting of oil ports, whether with missiles or drones, means depriving millions of Yemenis of oil export revenues, which they most need, in light of the high bill for importing basic materials, due to the crisis in Ukraine, which led to an increase in import costs. As well as to the scarcity of grain quantities in the international markets.

Perhaps this prompted the United States to call on the coup militants to immediately stop these attacks, which Washington affirmed is leading “at this critical moment to an exacerbation of suffering throughout Yemen,” noting at the same time that it had dispatched its special envoy for the Yemeni crisis, Timothy Lenderking, to this Week to the region, to support peace efforts.

The blatant “Houthi” escalation contradicts the continued commitment of the Legitimacy Support Coalition and the Yemeni government to the requirements of the armistice, even if there was no formal agreement to renew its validity. The two sides still agree to the partial operation of Sana’a International Airport, along with allowing the arrival of oil derivatives to the port of Hodeidah, both of which are under the control of the coup gang.

In statements published on the website of the Soufan Center for Research and Studies in New York, Western analysts confirmed that the recent intensification of attacks by the Houthi militia is linked to a risky strategy adopted by the putschists based on escalating armed provocations, without going so far as to risk igniting the flames of war. comprehensive, again.

This aggressive approach seems to be aimed at strengthening what the revolutionaries consider to be the negotiating cards they possess, in preparation for any possible negotiations between them and representatives of the Yemeni government, in the event that these talks, which have been frozen for years, are resumed.

However, analysts have warned that the acceleration of such attacks, even if they seem relatively limited so far, diminishes, over time, the hopes of re-establishing a truce, or, accordingly, any permanent cease-fire in Yemen.

3 Houthis were killed by an explosive device

Yesterday, the Yemeni army announced the killing of 3 militants of the terrorist “Houthi” militia, when an explosive device exploded in the southwestern province of Taiz, after the militia had planted it earlier.

The National Army in Taiz said, in a statement, that “3 members of the Houthi militia were killed in an explosive device explosion in the Bilad Al-Wafi area of ​​the Jabal Habashi district, west of the governorate.”

The statement added that the explosive device was planted by the Houthis earlier in the area.

And the “Houthi” militia admitted, last Sunday, the killing of 9 of its leaders, including two officers impersonating the rank of colonel, in battles with the legitimate forces.