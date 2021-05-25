The US State Department issued a travel warning to Japan with the escalation of Coronavirus cases, just two months before the start of the Olympic Games in the country on July 23.

The “New York Daily News” reported that the State Department issued the highest possible warning (which is the fourth level that requires not to travel), based on recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The same warning level was issued for Sri Lanka.

“Travelers should avoid traveling to Japan,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning, published Monday.

He added: “Because of the current situation in Japan, even travelers who have been fully vaccinated may be at risk of contracting and spreading the” Covid 19 “strains, and all travel patterns to Japan should be avoided.

The United States has issued Level 4 warnings to 80% of the countries in the world.