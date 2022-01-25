“We have made clear to Belarus that if it allows its territory to be used in an attack against Ukraine, it will face a swift and decisive response from the United States and our allies and partners,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

On the other hand, Emiri President Joe Biden said that he would consider imposing sanctions on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin directly if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden added that in the short term, he may move some of the 8,500 American soldiers who have been put on alert.

A US plane carrying military equipment and ammunition landed in Kiev on Tuesday, in the third shipment of a $200 million security package to support Ukraine as it prepares to face a possible Russian military attack..

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told reporters before the plane landed “Our partners are increasing the amount of military assistance. Today we receive the third plane from the United States government as part of this assistance“.

The United States allocated more than $650 million in security assistance to Ukraine last year and more than $2.7 billion in total since 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula..

Ukraine expressed its gratitude for receiving the assistance, but criticized the partial withdrawal of US embassy staff and other embassy staff, describing it as a “premature” step.“.