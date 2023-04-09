NYT: US intelligence leak complicates relations with allies due to spying on them

Leakage of classified data from the Pentagon on the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) threatens problems in US relations with allies in Europe. About it writes The New York Times (NYT), citing a senior intelligence official.

The interlocutor of the publication warned that the release of information was painful and this fact could limit the exchange of intelligence. In addition, the documents clearly show that Washington is spying not only on Russia, but also on its allies.

In addition, the leak will reduce the confidence of European countries and Ukraine in US intelligence, which will lead to a reduction in the exchange of confidential data, the newspaper notes.

Plans of Russia and Ukraine

Some of the classified US documents leaked earlier this week relate to the situation in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). The papers, dated late February – early March, are operational reports of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, made on the basis of intelligence. They testify that Washington monitors the actions of the top military and political leadership of Ukraine in order to “have a clear idea” of Kyiv’s strategy.

As follows from the documents, as of February 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were practically surrounded by Russian troops in Artemovsk. The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kirill Budanov, described the situation of Ukrainian forces as “catastrophic.”

In turn, Roman Mashovets, deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that the only way to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the west of Artemivsk was under artillery fire. Therefore, “the Ukrainian forces had the impression that they almost fell into an operational encirclement.” In this regard, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky, asked to transfer a special unit of the Kraken GUR to Bakhmut.

In addition, the newspaper writes, the leaked documents show that the United States also has access to Russia’s plans, thanks to which Washington can warn Kyiv about the alleged targets of future attacks.

Panic at the Pentagon

According to The Washington Post sources, the leak of classified intelligence on Ukraine caused a real panic in the Pentagon leadership. It is noted that the US Department of Defense in response to the incident limited the transfer of data to its allies.

The interlocutors of the publication called this restriction “unusually strict” and indicative of a “high level of panic.” At the same time, Europe is concerned that Washington may limit the allies’ access to its intelligence. Many of the published documents contain notes that prohibit their transfer to foreign citizens.

The leak also shows and confirms that the United States is actively engaged in intelligence activities against its own allies, which can cause their extremely negative reaction. According to the interlocutor of the newspaper, today “the full extent of the leak is unclear”: probably only the first batch of documents has been published. The materials found on the Internet “affect almost all areas of the US intelligence apparatus,” the publication summed up.

data leak

For the first time, secret documents about the conflict in Ukraine were leaked from the Pentagon on April 7. The leaked files, dated early March, also contain information about US and NATO plans to strengthen the Ukrainian army.

On April 8, about a hundred more American classified data appeared on the network. They concern Ukraine, American national security issues in the Middle East and China. It was claimed that this is the second batch of leaked data.

The War Zone wrote that Russian intelligence could get a lot of information about the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the intentions of the General Staff due to the recent Pentagon leak.

As Yury Rogulev, director of the Roosevelt Foundation for the Study of the United States of Moscow State University, said in a conversation with Lenta.ru, leaks of classified data from US government agencies and departments happened on purpose. He called such leaks common in America. The reasons for the publication of such documents are related to the information war, but it is extremely difficult to find those who are behind this, Rogulev believes.