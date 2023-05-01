Kirby said, during a press conference: “The level of violence in Sudan has decreased due to the armistice and the ceasefire, but the situation in Sudan remains fragile.”

He added, “We call on both sides of the conflict in Sudan to continue to respect the ceasefire.”

Kirby continued, “The US administration helped evacuate nearly a thousand Americans from Sudan, and President Joe Biden directed the continuation of facilitating the exit of Americans from Sudan by air and land.”

He explained that Washington “engaged in securing capabilities related to reconnaissance and exploration to secure the routes taken by the departures.”

Kirby pointed out that “it is difficult to secure the exit of Americans from Sudan without a decrease in the level of violence in Sudan,” and then added that “the security situation may not be conducive to facilitating evacuations.”

And the US official added: “No one wants to see the fighting in Sudan continue or extend its scope. We are focused on continuing the ceasefire in Sudan, and its full implementation.”

The conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan has entered its third week, amid fears that it will spread to a wider area in light of fragile truces that are frequently violated.