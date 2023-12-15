Washington urges Israel to transition military operations

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a transition to a more targeted phase of military operations. Speaking to Israeli television channel Channel 12, Sullivan called the talks “constructive,” Reuters reports.

Sullivan and President Joe Biden have urged Netanyahu to scale back the intensity of Israeli military operations in Gaza. According to The New York Times the US is pushing for a shift before the end of the year.

The focus on such a transition is part of a weeks-long pressure campaign from Washington to do more to protect Gaza's 2.3 million residents. Nearly 19,000 people have been killed in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip since Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel, according to Palestinian health officials.

White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sullivan discussed a possible transition to lower-intensity operations, with an emphasis on “precise, surgical military objectives.” That transition should take place in “the near future,” according to Kirby, although he declined to give a specific timeline.

Sullivan will travel to the West Bank for talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday.