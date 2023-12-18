Tel Aviv (agencies)

Yesterday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed the need to protect civilians and deliver more humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Austin indicated during a press conference alongside his Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant in Tel Aviv that he “will continue to urge Israel to protect civilians and bring humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

Austin refused to comment on the course of the war waged by Israel in Gaza, saying, “This is an Israeli operation, and I am not here to dictate timetables or conditions.”

Austin, who met earlier with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, added: “We discussed the future of Gaza, and renewed American calls for a two-state solution.”

Austin continued his speech, saying: “We must deliver more humanitarian aid to about two million displaced people in Gaza, and we must distribute this aid better.” He also stressed the need for extremist settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank to stop.

In a related context, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said yesterday that “a very large number of civilian lives were lost in Gaza, during the war launched by Israel on the Strip,” and repeated his call for a sustainable ceasefire to allow the release of detainees.