The dismissal of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of El Salvador and the dismissal of the attorney general of the Central American country approved on Saturday by the Legislative Assembly, with a pro-government majority, have set off all alarms at the risk of concentration of powers. Behind the decision is the president, Nayib Bukele, who two months ago achieved full control of Parliament at the polls. In its first session, the Chamber went from threats to facts and removed nine magistrates and the prosecutor Raúl Ernesto Melara. These steps cost the president a wake-up call from the Joe Biden Administration, which urged it to respect the separation of powers.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Bukele on Sunday to express his concern about what happened. “I have spoken today with the Salvadoran president to express serious concerns regarding the decision to remove the highest court in El Salvador and Attorney General Melara. The democratic action of the government must respect the separation of powers for the good of all Salvadorans ”, Blinken has lamented in a message spread by Twitter. Also Juan González, Biden’s envoy for the Western Hemisphere, conveyed his discomfort on Saturday night with a lapidary sentence: “This is not done.”

More information

The Organization of American States (OAS) has joined the repudiation of the Constitutional replacement, which was consummated after months of wear and tear and pressure exerted by the Executive itself. Bukele did not accept that justice stopped decrees related to the management of the coronavirus health crisis and got rid of the five regular judges and the four alternates of the Chamber. “The General Secretariat of the Organization of the American States expresses that, given the decisions adopted yesterday [por el sábado] by the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, rejects the dismissal of the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice and that of the Attorney General, Raúl Melara, as well as the actions of the executive power that guided these decisions, “says a statement from the multilateral body.

The pronouncement of the organization’s secretary general, Luis Almagro, however, has also received criticism for falling short. The director for the Americas of the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW), José Miguel Vivanco, has urged Almagro “to apply Article 20 for alteration of the constitutional order and to convene the Permanent Council of the OAS.”

The resounding victory of the president in the last legislative elections, with a margin that was unprecedented since the war ended almost three decades ago, multiplied Bukele’s powers, which through Parliament and his party, New Ideas, can promote decisions such as Saturday’s without the need to negotiate. In other words, the president can get rid of the counterpowers that characterize a democracy by the mere fact of not agreeing with his resolutions.

That was precisely the reason that deepened the confrontation with justice. “The Constitutional Chamber declared the legitimately established regulations unconstitutional, in relation to the containment of the pandemic,” justified in a Twitter thread the official profile of the Legislative Assembly, as if it were a partisan body. “The magistrates have generated, with their pronouncements and arbitrary sentences, a fraud to the Constitution,” he said.

Bukele, driven to the government by discontent in 2019, has been at the center of controversy on numerous occasions for his questioned recipes against the gangs, which have cost him accusations for human rights violations. And this episode confirms his willingness to establish himself in power.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region