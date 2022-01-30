For a convinced diplomat like Joe Biden, a multilateralist by vocation, the natural place to discuss the Ukraine conflict is the UN Security Council, a body created at the end of World War II precisely to prevent further shocks to international peace. That is where it will be discussed this Monday, if Russia fails to prevent it.

It will be a one-on-one duel between Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who already served during the Obama Administration as Undersecretary of the Department of State for African Affairs, but who is making her debut at this level in the UN, and the veteran Vasily Nebenzya, who has been representing Russia in New York for almost five years. The Russian strategy is to laugh at the US hysteria, which it describes as a publicity stunt to the detriment of the UN’s reputation, while the US strategy is to force Moscow to portray itself in front of the world.

Russia will try to abort the debate that, paradoxically, will take place a day before it assumes the rotating presidency of the most important UN body, whose agenda it will manage during the month of February. It is, therefore, the last great opportunity for Washington to put the Ukraine crisis up for debate, if the invasion that the White House anticipates actually takes place. “This is not the time to wait to see what happens,” the US ambassador lectured the world in a statement. “The full attention of the Council is needed now.”

To prevent the fifteen members from “examining the facts head-on and considering what is at stake for Ukraine, for Russia, Europe and the international order”, Thomas Greenfield requested when calling the meeting, Moscow could force a vote to abort the schedule. Only the US is convinced that it will not get the nine votes it needs. That means that, almost certainly, today the debate will take place, openly and broadcast live to the entire world.

That will be the greatest humiliation for Moscow, which is already mocking on Twitter that the US has proposed to discuss “its own unfounded accusations and conjectures of threats to another country”, since not even the Kiev government believes in an invasion right now.

Both will have the opportunity to defend their positions, but there is no chance that the Security Council will adopt a condemning resolution because Russia is one of the five countries with the right to veto. The more the US is portrayed in the international arena, the easier it is for Putin to win the game without firing a single shot. If the Russian troop movement comes to nothing, the Biden administration will go down in history as a hysteric who unnecessarily brought the world to the brink of collapse.