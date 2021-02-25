Washington to Tehran: patience has its limits

The United States has warned Iran that its patience is about to run out because Tehran has not yet responded to a European proposal to hold direct US-Iranian talks aimed at reviving the Iranian nuclear deal.

“Our patience has limits,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

He added that returning to “imposing verifiable and permanent restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program” represents an “urgent challenge.”

The Biden administration announced six days ago that it had accepted an invitation by the European Union to both Washington and Tehran to hold an informal meeting of the parties that concluded the Iran nuclear deal in 2015 with the aim of reviving this agreement, but the Iranian authorities have not yet responded to the European invitation.

“We are waiting to see what Iran’s response to the European invitation will be,” said White House spokeswoman Jane Sackey.

Iran backed out of pledges made under the nuclear deal after Washington withdrew from it unilaterally in 2018 during the era of former President Donald Trump, who reimposed sanctions on Iran that had strained its economy.

The agreement concluded in 2015 between Iran and the major powers (the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany) aims to prevent Tehran from building a nuclear bomb by imposing strict restrictions on its nuclear program to limit it to peaceful and civil frameworks.

The new US President, Joe Biden, pledged to return to the agreement on the condition that Iran first return to fulfill all of its pledges that it retreated from adhering to in response to US sanctions.