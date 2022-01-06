Washington dc This Thursday will be the scene of rival vigils, leftist groups and followers of the former president Donald trump, in different locations on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assault on Capitol from USA

Between 16:30 and 17:45 local time (21:30 and 22:45 GMT) a coalition of more than a hundred left-wing groups called the Declaration for Democracy of the United States will hold a vigil alongside the Union Square, next to the Capitol.

In its convocation, the coalition recalled that January 6, 2021 was “a violent and lethal attack” against all Americans, democracy and the freedom as voters to choose the leaders who represent them.

“A year later, the same faction that attacked our country on January 6 is working hard to silence our voices by restricting the right to vote, attacking fair constituencies, and quietly preparing future attempts to sabotage free and fair elections,” they stated. .

The coalition referred to the thirty state laws promoted by the republicans in 19 states on the right to vote, which, according to Democrats, are intended to favor conservatives in the next elections, the legislative elections of November of this year and the presidential elections of 2024.

So the coalition encouraged Americans to participate in the vigil to prevent another assault on the Capitol and realize the promise of democracy for all.

In parallel, the organization Look Ahead USA called another vigil in front of one of Washington’s prisons between 18:00 and 1900 local time (23:00 and 00:00 GMT) in honor of “the hundreds of Americans who They have been the target of political persecution for exercising their First Amendment rights in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. ”

The First Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the freedoms of religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition.

Participants in that vigil will also “commemorate the murder of Ashli ​​Babbit and the alleged murder of Rossane Boyland at the hands of DC and Capitol Police officers.”

Babbit was one of the protesters who broke into the Capitol building and managed to enter a corridor that led to the US Lower House until an agent shot her and died as a result of her injuries.

For his part, Boyland was another of Trump’s followers who was apparently crushed in a stampede by protesters as they confronted officers.

On January 6 of last year, hundreds of supporters of the former president stormed the headquarters of Congress, when a joint session of the two chambers was held to endorse the victory of the now president, Joe Biden, in the November 2020 elections.

