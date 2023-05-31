American efforts to annex Sweden
- Blinken also refused to indicate that Turkey’s approval of Sweden’s bid to join the alliance is linked to the US sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, despite US President Joe Biden hinting Monday that there is a link between the two..
- Blinken said that Washington continues to work to complete Sweden’s accession to NATO before the NATO summit in mid-July, which will bring together heads of state of the alliance, during his speech at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Christerson in the city of Lulu in northern Sweden..
- “We believe the time has come and there is no reason not to move forward,” he continued. “Türkiye raised important and legitimate concerns. Sweden and Finland addressed these concerns“.
- And he added, “We look forward to completing this process in the coming weeks. We have no doubts that it can be completed, it should be done, and we expect it to be done.”“.
His comments came hours after Turkey called on Sweden to prosecute those responsible for hoisting the flag of an banned group over the parliament building in Stockholm on the day of Turkey’s run-off election that extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule..
Turkish demands and Hungarian rejection
- Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year, abandoning long-standing policies of military non-alignment in the wake of the Ukraine war. The approval of all NATO members is a condition for a new member to join it, but Turkey and Hungary have not yet agreed to Sweden’s request.
- Turkey ratified Finland’s application to join the alliance in late March, but has continued to object to Sweden’s accession, saying Stockholm harbors members of armed groups that Turkey designates as terrorist groups. Hungary also did not agree to Sweden’s request.
- The Prime Minister of Sweden said, “We are in constant contact with our Turkish counterparts on this specific issue“.
- He added, “We have a memorandum and we are committed to fulfilling it and the final part of that (memorandum) will actually take effect on June 1, the day after tomorrow, with new legislation in the fight against terrorism. It is an important step and in doing so we have done what our Turkish friends told us.”
