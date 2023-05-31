American efforts to annex Sweden

Blinken also refused to indicate that Turkey’s approval of Sweden’s bid to join the alliance is linked to the US sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, despite US President Joe Biden hinting Monday that there is a link between the two. .

Blinken said that Washington continues to work to complete Sweden’s accession to NATO before the NATO summit in mid-July, which will bring together heads of state of the alliance, during his speech at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Christerson in the city of Lulu in northern Sweden. .

“We believe the time has come and there is no reason not to move forward,” he continued. “Türkiye raised important and legitimate concerns. Sweden and Finland addressed these concerns “.

And he added, “We look forward to completing this process in the coming weeks. We have no doubts that it can be completed, it should be done, and we expect it to be done.” “.

His comments came hours after Turkey called on Sweden to prosecute those responsible for hoisting the flag of an banned group over the parliament building in Stockholm on the day of Turkey’s run-off election that extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule..

Turkish demands and Hungarian rejection