Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations, Jeffrey Prescott, considered that reaching a settlement to the conflict in Syria is the shortest and fastest way to provide humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, and the return of Syria to integrate into the international community, but at the same time he ruled out a solution to the Syrian crisis soon.

Prescott explained, in a telephone press briefing attended by the “Union”, that the focus at the moment is on providing urgent and urgent humanitarian assistance to the millions of internally displaced people and refugees in Syria’s neighboring countries, especially Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq, who are suffering from the tragic consequences of the conflict during the past decade, which have been exacerbated by it. Corona pandemic.

He referred to his country’s announcement last week of providing $240 million, bringing the volume of aid pledged by the United States to nearly half a billion dollars, not only to help Syrian refugees and displaced persons, through border crossings, but also to assist host countries.

Prescott highlighted the importance of the “Bab al-Hawa” border crossing between Turkey and Syria, where 1,000 trucks pass per month to transport humanitarian aid, especially to the residents of northern Syria, where millions depend on aid, explaining that the United Nations confirmed that the Syrians’ need for assistance increased by 20 percent compared to last year.

Last Friday, the US ambassador to the United Nations said that the closure of the Bab al-Hawa crossing could cause “meaningless cruelty” to millions of Syrians, and renewed the call of the UN Security Council to extend permission to deliver humanitarian aid across the border.

The United States is seeking to re-allow UN access to Bab al-Hawa and reopen other border crossings before the current UN Security Council mandate to deliver humanitarian aid expires on July 10.

Prescott described the “Bab al-Hawa” crossing as a matter of life or death for three million Syrians, warning that many people would die if it was closed.

The US Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations expressed his country’s aspiration to work with the leaders of the region’s countries on the issue of the border crossing to obtain support before the UN Security Council in the coming weeks, and to meet the needs of the Syrian people for the necessary assistance to save many lives.